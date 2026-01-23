WR Cooper Kupp remains invaluable to Seahawks ahead of NFC championship game against former team

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Perhaps it was because of his ever-growing playoff beard that veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp felt inclined to comment on how hot it was inside the Seattle Seahawks’ meeting room Thursday.

On a balmy January day in the Emerald City, Kupp stood before a gaggle of reporters in a tank top after cracking wise, just as he has so often in his first season with the Seahawks. But for those who know him best, it’s hardly a facade that Kupp puts on in front of the press.

Rather, it’s an extension of who the 32-year-old Kupp, in his ninth NFL season, is and always has been ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Seahawks and his former team, the Los Angeles Rams. He is consistently optimistic.

“He’s the same person every day, and you can count on him,” said Seahawks running back Cam Akers, who was also Kupp’s teammate with the Rams. “You can count on him to be exactly where you need him to be at the right time every time. So, consistency, being a true leader without having to say much.”

Kupp’s play did plenty of talking, though, during eight prolific seasons with the Rams. He was not only the Super Bowl 56 MVP, but Kupp also won the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year award and the receiving triple crown during that championship season.

Injuries plagued Kupp over his last three seasons in Los Angeles and that contributed to his release by the Rams last year. This year in Seattle, Kupp’s practice repetitions were limited to help him get through a full season, which he nearly did while playing 16 out of 17 games and amassing the second-most yards receiving on the team with 593.

Coach Mike Macdonald has been appreciative not only of the standard Kupp has set for the other Seahawks’ receivers, but his availability.

“Are you surprised that the guy’s put himself in position to play great football? Not one bit,” Macdonald said. “We’ve had a plan for him. Probably earlier in his career, the amount of workload that he would put in on a daily basis, I think that made have taken a toll on him. But he’s been really smart.”

In return, Kupp has been integral not only to the Seahawks’ passing game, but also its rushing attack that finished the season tied for the 10th-most yards (2,096) in the league. Kupp drew rave reviews from offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and his fellow wide receivers for his willingness to block, which he said comes easily considering his teammates’ eagerness to do the same.

“He’s a phenomenal Hall of Fame brain, and a guy who’s made a lot of plays for us,” Kubiak said. “He gets a lot of credit for the way he blocks, and he should. But, he’s made some really big plays in the pass game, and we’re going to keep relying on him there.”

While he has been thrilled by the Seahawks’ success in a season in which they had the most regular-season wins (14) in franchise history, Kupp lamented racking up the second-fewest receiving yards of his career in a season.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and execute what’s asked of me,” Kupp said. “… As anyone would, everyone wants to come in here and have 1,500 yards in a year, everyone wants to score 10 touchdowns. It’s just, you want the ball in your hands.”

Even so, Kupp recognizes the “unbelievable storyline” that awaits him. If the Seahawks are to advance to the Super Bowl, they’ll first have to beat his previous team. As bubbly a personality as Kupp possesses, though, he isn’t one to bring attention to himself.

“We all have a story,” Kupp said. “All these guys that step on the field, they’ve all had a story to get them to this point. They’ve all had this journey of what this year has been for them, what the last few years has been to come to this point. Mine is just 1 of 53.”

And yet, Kupp’s story is one of resilience. It’s the daily grind of overcoming challenges that keeps bringing Kupp back to football, and simultaneously endears him to teammates like Akers, who called him probably one of the “best” he’s ever had.

As such, it’s little surprise Kupp keeps coming back for more football, more camaraderie — and more quips.

“I love every part of coming to work each day, no matter what the ask is,” Kupp said. “I love being around the guys that are here and working towards a common goal together. I love the adversity and the opportunity it presents to rise above things that everyone else says should put you down.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer