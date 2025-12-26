Skip to main content
Lions eliminated after turnover-fueled loss to Vikings, send Packers to playoffs

By AP News
Lions Vikings Football

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Detroit Lions have gifted the division rival Green Bay Packers a spot in the playoffs.

With six turnovers in a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Detroit was eliminated from postseason contention — clinching at least a wild-card berth for Green Bay.

After taking the past two NFC North titles, reaching the conference championship game after the first one and posting a franchise-record 15 wins for the second one, the Lions (8-8) lost their third straight game in a sloppy performance unfit for the NFL’s Christmas Day showcase.

Jared Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun, and threw two interceptions after just six giveaways over the first 15 games this season. The Lions entered the week with only eight turnovers, the fewest in the league.

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

