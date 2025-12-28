Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
36.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Panthers add wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the injury report ahead of game against Seahawks

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Buccaneers Panthers Football

Buccaneers Panthers Football

Photo Icon View Photos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the injury report and he is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The reason for McMillan’s status was listed as “illness.” He was not listed on the injury report earlier this week.

McMillan, an NFL rookie of the year candidate, leads the Panthers with 65 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was the No. 8 overall pick from Arizona.

The Panthers can wrap up the NFC South today with a win over Seattle and a Tampa Bay loss or tie against Miami.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.