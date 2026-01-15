Rams stay mindful of the Chicago cold during their playoff preparations in the California sun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams practiced in 82-degree sunshine Wednesday at their Woodland Hills training complex, making the most of a beautiful week even by Los Angeles’ pleasant winter standards.

The playoff game for which they’re preparing will be played at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sunday night in temperatures unlikely to get above 20 degrees, along with potential snow and whipping winds that could make it feel colder than zero.

Yet the Rams (13-5) all say the daunting weekend weather on Lake Michigan is no challenge compared to the task of beating the resilient Bears (12-6) when these teams meet for a spot in the NFC championship game.

“Ball is ball,” defensive tackle Kobie Turner said with a shrug.

Matthew Stafford made the obvious point that even though they’re currently living in Southern California, the Rams’ coaches and players have all been in football weather before. Stafford spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions, playing at Chicago and Green Bay every year and even occasionally practicing outdoors in the Detroit winter.

“I love NFL football and the history of it — Lambeau Field, the Ice Bowl, all those kinds of things,” Stafford said. “There’s something to it, right? It feels right when football is outdoors, you’re playing it late in the year, it’s cold (and) it means a lot. I’m embracing that, and I know our team is as well.”

The Rams played in two wintry games last season, beating the Jets in sub-freezing temperatures before barely losing a divisional-round playoff game in the snow in Philadelphia. This season, they lost amid frigid winds at Seattle and in heavy rain at Carolina.

“Played in Philly back in the day, (and) there was 6 inches of snow on the ground,” Stafford said. “Played in other games where it was just cold and dry. Just got to go figure out what the elements are, how it’s going to affect the ball, and then go out and play.”

The Rams obviously can’t simulate Sunday’s conditions in Woodland Hills — although coach Sean McVay had one interesting idea.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to get the biggest cold plunge (ice bath) ever, and everybody is going to see if we can sit in that thing for three hours,” he said with a laugh.

Stafford’s injured index finger on his throwing hand is “great,” according to the 37-year-old quarterback. He played through the mild sprain at Carolina, and it was treated quickly after the game. He won’t wear a splint or any brace on it — and that’s good, because gripping rock-hard footballs is enough of a challenge.

So is kicking those footballs, although rookie kicker Harrison Mevis has plenty of cold-weather experience from his college career at Missouri.

In truth, the Rams are counting on their past experiences and the support staff’s preparations to keep them warm while they go to work in Chicago.

“We always adjust and adapt,” McVay said. “(The Bears) have to be able to play in those same elements. They obviously have had a little bit more experience, but we’re not going to allow that to be an excuse. I think you do have to have a feel. I think the way that our guys play, I think it suits us well in any sort of conditions. … Let’s be mindful that the ball is a little bit slicker. It feels like a rock. Other than that, let’s roll.”

K-Dot’s ankle

Right guard Kevin Dotson hopes he will be able to return Sunday from a three-game injury absence with a sprained ankle incurred during the Rams’ loss at Seattle last month.

Dotson said Wednesday that he believes he was initially hurt by normal contact against the Seahawks. Still, he didn’t realize until two days later that linebacker Derick Hall had stepped on him after the play. Hall got a one-game suspension for his actions.

“I gave him the benefit of the doubt,” Dotson said. “I was thinking he accidentally stepped on me, and then my teammates after the play, my dog (center) Coleman (Shelton) fought for me, pushed for me, and they told me what really happened. If I would have known that, I probably would have stood up. I didn’t know somebody stepped on me and did all that until I saw the film. If I would have known that … look, I can’t say too much, but I’m past it. I’m not going to hold nothing against him until I can see him and get my get-back. I’m not going to step on nobody. I’m going to get it between the (whistles). But I’m fine.”

Dotson is a standout run blocker and a sturdy pass protector who has been a major driver of the Rams’ offense since his arrival three seasons ago.

Stafford called him “one of the best guards, if not the best guard, in the league. Obviously, if we could get him back, that would be a huge boost.”

