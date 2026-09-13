DeSean Bishop rushes for 2 TDs as No. 18 Tennessee handles Georgia Tech 45-24

ATLANTA (AP) — DeSean Bishop rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Faizon Brandon threw for two scores, leading No. 18 Tennessee to a 45-24 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Brandon went 10 of 21 for 148 yards, and his 20-yard TD pass to Braydon Staley gave Tennessee (2-0) a 24-10 lead late in the second quarter.

The Volunteers took the lead for good earlier in the quarter when Dejuan Lane picked off Alberto Mendoza and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.

Mendoza, the younger brother of last season’s Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, threw for 221 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Tennessee went ahead 7-0 with a three-play, 63-yard drive following a Georgia Tech three-and-out. Brandon connected with Ethan Davis for a 25-yard touchdown.

Georgia Tech (0-2) capped a nearly six-minute drive with a field goal. Elgin Sessions blocked a Tennessee punt and returned it for a touchdown shortly thereafter, giving the Yellow Jackets a 10-7 advantage. It was the program’s first blocked punt for a TD since 2004.

Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Walker and cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe collided at the start of the third quarter. Walker was carried off the field and unable to put weight on his left leg. Mbakwe was wheeled off on a stretcher and taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Bishop ran for a 17-yard touchdown after the injury timeout to give Tennessee a three-score lead.

Justice Haynes scored his first touchdown as a Yellow Jacket midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard reception. He finished with 81 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries along with six receptions for 36 yards.

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter had eight tackles and a pass deflection in his return from a one-game suspension over a flight to an NFL training facility during the pre-draft process.

The takeaway

Tennessee was penalized 14 times for 142 yards, including several defensive pass interference calls.

Georgia Tech failed to convert two fourth downs in the fourth quarter. Mendoza nearly threw his third pick on a late fourth-and-goal attempt.

Up next

Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State next Saturday.

Georgia Tech hosts Mercer next Saturday.

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By MAURA CAREY

AP Sports Writer