Mike Evans is a ‘game changer’ in his 1st season with the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have put together some dynamic offenses under Kyle Shanahan even without the prototypical No. 1 outside receiver.

They’ve had gadget players like Deebo Samuel that excel after the catch, strong route runners like Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall who can create separation but haven’t had that big-bodied outside receiver who can win one-on-one matchups even when he isn’t open.

That all changed this offseason when the Niners signed Mike Evans in the offseason after a 12-year run in Tampa Bay.

“Obviously he’s a game changer,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “True X receiver that, if you give him the right looks and stuff and give him a chance, he can make defenses pay.”

Never was that more evident than this past week when the game was on the line in a division showdown at Seattle. The 49ers’ offense had been throttled for almost three quarters before Evans took the game over to maintain the perfect record for San Francisco (5-0).

Evans caught four passes for 75 yards on the go-ahead touchdown drive against the Seahawks, including a 15-yarder to get out of a first-and-20 hole, a 23-yarder to convert on third-and-10 and a 28-yarder down the sideline after an intentional grounding penalty left the Niners facing second-and-21.

“He’s a difference maker,” teammate Christian McCaffrey said. “He’s a spark, he’s everything you’d ever want in a receiver. He’s tough. It’s really cool when you get new guys that come in and they just continue to up the standard that the Niners have built for so long. Glad he’s on our team.”

Making the performance even more impressive is the fact that Evans was playing despite breaking two ribs in a Week 3 win against Arizona. He fought through the injury to play the next week against Denver and then he showed he was the missing piece against a Seahawks defense that held the Niners without a touchdown in two late-season matchups last season.

“It’s just what I’m here for,” Evans said. “Nothing is really promised in this game and if you’re available to play and go out there for your team and try to do your best to help get a win, that’s what I’m going to do. That’s what a lot of guys on this team have been doing, playing through injuries and putting it all out there.”

Evans has been a perfect fit both stylistically and personality wise with the 49ers as a no-fuss star who fits in well with players like McCaffrey, Purdy and star tight end George Kittle.

After a successful run in Tampa Bay that included a record-setting 11 straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving, a Super Bowl title and six Pro Bowl honors, Evans was looking for a new start this season.

He took a below-market deal with the 49ers, signing a three-year, $42 million contract and has more than delivered. He has 24 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns, leads all qualified receivers by turning 91.7% of his catches into first downs or touchdowns, including 11 on third down to tie for the league lead.

Purdy has a 149.9 passer rating when targeting Evans.

“He’s a dog, that’s all I can say,” Purdy said. “He fights through stuff. He’s competitive as heck, and he’s going to go out there and obviously give the team every chance for everything that he’s got, even if he’s going through stuff. We saw that obviously the last couple weeks with him playing sort of injured and even today, and it’s early in the season. For a guy like him and where he’s at in his career, to keep showing up for the team, man, and myself and being out there, man, like it’s just a testament to his character and who he is.”

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer