49ers rookie Kaelon Black’s performance helps ease the load on Christian McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The plan for the San Francisco 49ers to lighten the load for star running back Christian McCaffrey came to fruition in Week 1 with the three-time All-Pro having close to his fewest snaps, rushes and touches since joining the Niners.

Rookie Kaelon Black had 14 carries for 65 yards in the 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams, becoming the first San Francisco player with more carries than McCaffrey since 2022, excluding games that McCaffrey missed or left early with injuries.

“I was a little surprised at the end just that Kaelon got more than Christian,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That was just kind of how the game went. Has a lot to do with probably me starting out the game. I think I had like three runs in the first 17 plays, but love taking some off Christian and love the fact that Kaelon was prepared for everything, the run game and the pass game, and allowed us to be able to do that.”

While some of the shared workload had to do with McCaffrey dealing with cramps, it also was part of the plan to help protect the 30-year-old star. McCaffrey had just 10 carries in Week 1 and his 36 snaps were tied for his fewest in any game with San Francisco since 2022.

McCaffrey, who has bristled in the past about questions regarding his heavy workload, was receptive to the situation in the opener and sees it as a potential benefit down the line, pointing to other top backs like Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson and Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who were in job shares last season.

“When you can keep backs fresh, it’s a good change of pace for defenses,” McCaffrey said. “It also can help keep the run game going. It doesn’t really eliminate people’s touches, especially if you’re running the ball well. I looked at some of the duos even last year with Bijan and Tyler Allgeier and Gibbs and (David) Montgomery. It was such a good way to keep people fresh and put them in plays when you need him. He is good enough to do that.”

The benefit was evident on the first drive of the second half. McCaffrey ripped off runs of 14 and 16 yards on the first two plays.

He only had two carries of at least 14 yards in a game four times last season when his lack of burst led to a low number of explosive runs.

Black also was able to do enough as a receiver with one catch and a blocker to earn the trust of position coach Bobby Turner to put him in the game even in passing situations. Black hurt his groin in practice this week and is listed as questionable for the game Sunday against Miami.

But the running is where he showed up the most.

“I think aside from wanting a rotation with Christian to kind of spare him a little bit in the game, we just want to get Kaelon touches,” offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. He’s a good player. He deserves touches. Anytime you got multiple players touching the ball who are affecting the game in that way, it’s a good thing for your offense.”

The 49ers drafted Black 90th overall in April in what some draft experts considered a reach for a player who didn’t even earn a combine invitation. While San Francisco has a long history of midround running backs failing to produce since Shanahan took over in 2017, Black is showing he might end that trend and help give McCaffrey some needed rest.

After being limited to four games because of injuries in 2024, McCaffrey was an ironman last season. He played 1,010 offensive snaps in the regular season and playoffs — just the ninth running back in the last 20 seasons to top the 1,000 mark — and became the second player in the last decade with at least 450 combined carries and catches.

McCaffrey hadn’t responded well in the past following his heaviest-use seasons. The previous two times he topped 400 touches — in 2019 with Carolina and 2023 with the 49ers — he was severely hampered by injuries the following season, missing 13 games each in 2020 and 2024.

49ers might need a kicker

The Niners plan to sign a kicker to the practice squad before the game as insurance for Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro missed all three practices this week with an illness and is listed as questionable for the game. Shanahan said the team is looking at two potential options and will pick one by Saturday at the latest.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer