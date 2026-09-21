Bears QB Caleb Williams is ‘week to week’ with hamstring injury, coach Ben Johnson says

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson called Caleb Williams’ right hamstring injury a “week-to-week” situation while offering a largely positive update a day after the quarterback was helped off the field and carted to the locker room.

Williams left Sunday’s 9-3 loss to Minnesota after he got hurt on a scramble deep in Vikings territory with about 7 1/2 minutes left. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft was replaced by Tyson Bagent.

Johnson said he doesn’t think Williams will practice this week, but he isn’t ruling him out for Chicago’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night.

“He’s right now working through every avenue that he’s got available to get back on track here,” Johnson said. “We’ll see what that looks like. Here’s what I know: This guy’s a little bit different than the average human being. … He gets back, he has in the past, a lot faster than what people can anticipate. I’m not putting a timeline on this. We’re going to say week to week.”

After the home game against Philadelphia, the Bears (1-1) take on the New York Jets on Oct. 4 before visiting the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11.

Playing in a steady rain at Soldier Field, Williams was 15 for 26 for 138 yards with an interception. He also had five carries for 42 yards against Minnesota.

The 24-year-old Williams had a towel over his head after he first got on the cart for the trip to the locker room. He took the towel off as the cart moved along the sideline and pumped his right arm to rev up the sullen crowd of 58,914.

“We’ll see where he’s at as the week progresses and how long that means, but it was somewhat encouraging the report that we got,” Johnson said Monday.

If Williams is unable to go, Bagent would step in versus the Eagles. The Bears also have Case Keenum on their roster.

Bagent was 5 for 9 for 54 yards against the Vikings. He had a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University before signing with the Bears in May 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

“He’s got full confidence in himself. We have full confidence in him,” offensive lineman Jonah Jackson said, “and we know he can dink and dump the ball around and sling it and also get active with his feet.”

Bagent, 26, made four starts while appearing in five games as rookie, passing for 859 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions. He signed a two-year contract extension in August 2025.

“If it goes that route, I feel strongly about what he’s capable of and our team does, too,” Johnson said. “They know he’s a darn good football player.”

What’s working

The rainy conditions helped, but the defense looked much better than it did during a 59-37 win at Carolina in the opener. Minnesota went 3 for 13 on third down and finished with just 246 yards.

Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman and defensive lineman James Lynch tied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was credited with his first sack since Sept. 8, 2025, also against the Vikings.

What needs help

Penalties are becoming a major issue. Chicago was flagged 11 times on Sunday. Eight were accepted for a total of 58 yards, compared to three for 25 for Minnesota.

Veteran center Garrett Bradbury was responsible for four of the flags, two for holding and two for false starts. Bradbury was acquired in an offseason trade with New England after Drew Dalman decided to retire.

The Bears were penalized 12 times for 57 yards in Week 1, but their offense was good enough to overcome the mistakes. That wasn’t the case in the rain against the Vikings.

Stock up

Malik Muhammad picked up his first career sack on a blitz late in the third quarter. The rookie cornerback had his first interception in his NFL debut in Week 1.

The 22-year-old Muhammad was a fourth-round draft pick out of Texas.

Stock down

Sam Roush struggled in his first NFL home game. The rookie tight end was flagged for an illegal shift with 3:02 left in the second quarter, wiping out a 14-yard catch for Colston Loveland. He had a chance for a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, but he was unable to secure the ball before he was hit by Vikings safety Theo Jackson.

Roush also was lined up on the same edge as Isaiah Rodgers when Rodgers blocked Cairo Santos’ 23-yard field goal in the fourth.

Injuries

There was no update on cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who injured a hamstring during Sunday’s loss.

Key number

0 — Chicago went 0 for 3 in the red zone — all in the second half — against Minnesota. It went 4 for 4 in the red zone in its Week 1 victory at Carolina.

Next steps

Chicago hosts the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night. The Bears beat the Eagles 24-15 in Philadelphia on Nov. 28, rushing for 281 yards and two TDs in the impressive victory. The Bears lead 30-14-1 in the all-time series.

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By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer