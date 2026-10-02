WR Mike Evans will be a game-time decision for the 49ers against the Broncos

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Mike Evans will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Denver Broncos after leaving last week’s game with a rib injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Evans will be listed as questionable for the game after returning to practice on a limited basis on Friday and was hopeful he had a chance to play.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps), defensive lineman Keion White (hamstring) and linebacker Jaden Dugger (shoulder) were also listed as questionable, with Dugger’s injury coming from practice this week.

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa (calf) and James Thompson Jr. (ankle) were the only players on the active roster who were ruled out for the game.

Star left tackle Trent Williams has no injury designation after leaving last week’s game in the third quarter with a stinger.

Evans got hurt in the first half of last week’s win against Arizona. Evans said the injury might have stemmed from an early hit by Budda Baker but he didn’t feel anything until he made a turn running a route in the second quarter, saying it felt like he had been stabbed.

Evans said he has played through rib injuries before and will do his best to try to get on the field Sunday.

“If it’s something I can play through, I want to be there for my team the best I can,” he told reporters.

Evans is off to a strong start in his first season with San Francisco with 12 catches for 137 yards and two TDs.

The 49ers promoted veteran Brandin Cooks to the active roster this week as insurance if Evans can’t play. Cooks was signed to the practice squad last week and is getting acclimated with the offense.

“He’s had a good two weeks,” Shanahan said. “Came in last week right away, learning the stuff. I thought it was good last week and even better this week the more comfortable he gets. Excited to have him here.”

In other news about injured receivers, Shanahan said that he doesn’t expect Christian Kirk to be activated next week when he is eligible to return from injured reserve from a calf injury that has sidelined him since early in training camp. Week 6 remains a possibility.

Dante Pettis, who was signed to the practice squad this week, hurt his calf in practice on Thursday and had to sit out Friday.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer