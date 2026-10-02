Eagles rule out DeVonta Smith vs the Rams with a hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will miss Sunday’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury.

Smith caught six passes for 65 yards while playing 100% of Philadelphia’s snaps in Monday’s loss to Chicago, but he did not practice this week.

Without Smith, who has 19 receptions for 235 yards with a touchdown in three games, the Eagles will likely move No. 2 receiver Dontayvion Wicks up the depth chart. He has nine catches for 179 yards and one touchdown this season. Rookie Makai Lemon and second-year receiver Darius Cooper may also see increased roles.

Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said he’s confident in the team’s depth at wide receiver, adding the Eagles’ game plan won’t change too much despite not having its top pass catcher.

“I’m just really pumped that we have those guys,” Sirianni said Friday, “and we have the depth that we have and that we’ve worked hard to help develop that depth and those guys work hard to continue to develop themselves.”

The Eagles will also be without linebacker Zack Baun, who has a concussion and also missed practice this week. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will likely take his place.

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