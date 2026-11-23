INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Frank Reich was calling plays on offense from the sideline for the first time this season and Geno Smith was completing passes all over the field.

The New York Jets’ struggling offense got back on track and ditched a few dubious streaks along the way in a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

First to go was a 10-quarter touchdown drought when Smith carved up the Chargers defense on a 13-play, 70-yard drive in the second quarter that ended with a 7-yard scoring strike to Breece Hall.

Smith tossed three TD passes with no interceptions, helping end to the Jets’ five-game losing streak.

And with Reich, New York’s offensive coordinator, getting a close-up look, just like he had in five seasons as Indianapolis’ head coach, the offense found the productivity it had been missing. The Jets were 9 for 11 (.818) on third down, their highest conversion rate in franchise history. They also went 3 of 4 on touchdowns in the red zone.

“I thought it’d be a good idea,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Reich’s move from the booth. “Listen, who knows? I just know that he was down there. He had a chance to speak to the guys on the field, and I want to continue to do that.”

Smith said he found out Saturday that Reich would be on the sideline for the game.

“It was awesome,” the quarterback said. “Just to be able to communicate with him directly, and he did the same with me, similar to how we do every other day. So it was pretty good to have him down there and we’ll see how it goes from there.”

Just as Glenn said earlier this month, when he gave up defensive play-calling duties to Brian Duker, he does not want outside perception to influence how he operates.

“I’m not afraid of trying anything, and I’m not afraid of any backlash or anything like that,” Glenn said in his postgame press conference, not long before adding that the flight back to the East Coast was going to feel amazing.

Smith continued his solid season, despite the team’s 3-8 record, by completing 17 of 21 passes, even if it was for a modest 176 yards. He completed passes to eight teammates, including two TD passes to veteran Sterling Shepard, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

“I feel like I can play a lot better, honestly,” the 36-year-old Smith said. “So I’m focusing on pushing myself to get better every day, as well as the guys around me, and we got a great group of guys who are consistently just working to be better. So hats off to everyone. It’s not just me, it’s everyone on the team.”

The balanced offense added 165 total rushing yards, with 86 from Hall and 75 from Braelon Allen.

“Guys give a lot of credit to the players, but man, the staff, it’s how we went about the week to make sure that we have a game plan for how we were going to beat (the Chargers),” said Glenn, whose team scored on each of its first five drives. “We all got our heads together, we figured it out the right way.”

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By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press