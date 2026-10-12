Broncos’ struggles on offense continue in Sean Payton’s return to play-calling

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean Payton’s decision to reclaim play-calling duties was hardly a quick fix for the Denver Broncos’ offense.

Denver finished with just 224 yards of total offense while squeaking out another ugly victory, 23-17 over the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“I mean, good enough to win,” Payton said. “But still a number of things to get better in.”

The Broncos rallied with 13 points in the fourth quarter, overcoming a slow start much as they did in their previous wins this season, over Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Rams. Denver’s inconsistency early in games was one reason Payton decided to start calling plays again after he ceded those duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb to start this season.

After struggling for most of the game, Bo Nix threw a tying 5-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 8:53 remaining. He led the Broncos to the goal line on the following drive to set up Wil Lutz’s go-ahead, chip-shot field goal. Lutz converted from 36 yards with 1:08 left to cap the rally.

The Broncos converted just 1 of 12 third downs. Still, aided by three Chargers turnovers in the fourth quarter, they scored their second-most points of the season.

Denver ranked 27th in both scoring and total yards per game through its first four games, albeit while facing four opponents that ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring defense.

One notable change with Payton calling plays was a renewed emphasis on the running game. The Broncos rushed for a season-high 106 yards and had more rushing attempts (29) than passing attempts (27) for the first time this season.

“I think it was a little bit of we stuck with the run,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “And I think some of it was just the runs that were called.”

Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for a season-low 123 yards and a touchdown.

“I think obviously there’s a lot been said about his feet,” Payton said. “I think he’s settling that down. I think it’s important from a protection standpoint that early in games, we provide that clean pocket so that clock doesn’t get juiced up a little bit. But I think when we needed it down the stretch, there were some plays he had.”

While acknowledging it was not his best game, Nix demurred when asked if the change in play-calling had any impact on his performance.

“I think it was smooth,” he said. “It was a collaboration. … I thought it was normal.”

Payton will look to make improvements quickly, with the Broncos set to face Seattle on Thursday night.

“You’re always you’re looking for small steps.,” Payton said. “There were some things that were that were good … but you know, just I’ve got to be a little bit better too.”

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By KYLE GLASER

Associated Press