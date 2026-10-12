Youth movement on defense helps fuel the 49ers’ 32-29 win over the Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The youth movement on San Francisco’s defense paid dividends when the 49ers needed it most in a tough game in Seattle.

With star Nick Bosa out with an injury and Dre Greenlaw ejected early in the game, some of the lesser-known and younger 49ers defenders stepped up at big moments in the 49ers’ 32-29 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Renardo Green set up the first touchdown with an interception of Sam Darnold on Seattle’s opening drive and added another pick on the first possession of the second half.

Rookie Gracen Halton made a momentum-shifting play when he stripped George Holani in the closing seconds of the first half and recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, while adding a sack.

Malik Mustapha recovered another fumble to set up a short touchdown drive, while Sebastian Valdez and rookie Jaden Dugger both delivered their first career sacks.

“I saw them make a number of plays today,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s really hard to win a game in that situation if those guys don’t step it up, and they’ve been stepping up huge.”

This marked the first time since at least 1991 that the 49ers got at least three sacks and four takeaways in a game from players who are 25 or younger.

“When you’re out there, it’s your time to play,” Green said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an old guy or a young guy, we all are held to the same standard. That’s how the players hold accountability for each other, and that’s how our coaches also push us. So, it doesn’t surprise me that young guys are making plays. We do it all the time in practice. We were doing it in camp, and we were doing it in preseason.”

The performance of the defensive line was most gratifying as the Niners had been looking for players to pressure the quarterback since the start of last season. San Francisco ranked last in the NFL in 2025 with 20 sacks with Bosa missing most of the season.

His return was expected to provide a boost but he has missed the past three games with a calf injury. It didn’t matter with Halton and Valdez leading the charge up front against Seattle.

“That line is not a lot of household names so to speak outside of Bosa, but the way they play, they play like their hair is on fire,” star left tackle Trent Williams said. “That’s a very special group.”

What’s working

The Brock Purdy to Mike Evans connection. With several receivers hurt, Purdy has relied heavily on Evans, who joined the team as a free agent in March. Evans had seven catches for 113 yards, one touchdown and a 2-point conversion Sunday despite playing with broken ribs. Purdy is 24 for 34 for 406 yards, four TDs and a 149.9 passer rating when targeting Evans this season.

“That’s exactly why he’s here,” Shanahan said.

What needs help

Special teams. It was a rough day in the kicking game with Jacob Cowing fumbling a punt to set up a short touchdown drive, Eddy Pineiro missing a 52-yard field goal and the kickoff coverage team allowing a 39-yard return to help set up the game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter. Pineiro has missed three field goals and two extra points this season to tie for the most total missed kicks in the league. He missed only five all of last season.

Stock up

Green. After getting berated by Shanahan on the sideline during the playoff loss in Seattle last January, Green has played at a high level this season. Green’s three INTs this season are the most for any Niners player since 2023.

Stock down

Greenlaw. The linebacker was ejected in the second quarter after head-butting Ernest Jones IV on the Seahawks sideline after Greenlaw was called for a late hit on Darnold. This was the third career ejection for Greenlaw, who has also been suspended for berating an official after a game last season. He could be in line for further discipline again.

Injuries

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) left the game in the second half and could be the latest receiver to miss time. The Niners are already without Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson. … WR Christian Kirk, who has been out since hurting his calf early in training camp, is not expected back this week. … Bosa could return this week.

Key number

5. The 49ers won for just the fifth time under Shanahan when committing three turnovers and the second time with Purdy as starter. They overcame three interceptions by Purdy to beat Carolina 20-9 last season.

Next steps

The 49ers host Washington on Monday in search of their fourth 6-0 start since joining the NFL.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer