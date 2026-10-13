Jaguars LT Anton Harrison to have arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss weeks, maybe months

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee when the team returns from London and will miss multiple games.

Harrison won’t play Sunday against Houston (1-4) at iconic Wembley Stadium and could be out for weeks, maybe months. That will be determined based on what doctors find during the scope.

Backup Walker Little, who has started 39 games over six seasons with Jacksonville, is expected to replace Harrison in the lineup.

Harrison has started 53 games for the Jaguars (4-1) since they selected him 27th overall in the 2023 NFL draft. The former Oklahoma standout moved from right tackle to left tackle this season in hopes of improving Jacksonville’s run game, which ranks 14th and is up from 20th in 2025.

Harrison injured his knee early in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 19-17 victory against Philadelphia at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Harrison spun on the field turf to make a block and twisted his knee when he planted his right leg. He was eventually carted to the locker room and had tests Monday.

“It was a weird play,” coach Liam Coen said. “He was trying to block on the turnback, and it just tweaked on him a little bit.”

It’s the first major injury for Jacksonville this season. Coen’s team has been one of the healthiest in the league through five games.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik injured his right shoulder against the Eagles, and the Jaguars are signing veteran Jacob Bobenmoyer to fill in for him. Bobenmoyer flew to London on Monday.

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By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer