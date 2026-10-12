The Seahawks are struggling with turnovers as they try to defend their title

The Seattle Seahawks have turnover trouble.

Sam Darnold threw two interceptions and the Seahawks lost two fumbles, including one in the end zone, in Seattle’s 32-29 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Overall, the Seahawks have lost four fumbles and their nine total turnovers are tied for fourth among NFL teams this season.

“We’re not panicking or anything like that. We’re just going through what we do every day. I think if we become more efficient and more effective as an offense, that’s going to help our quarterback, too,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “I think it’s everybody. It’s not just Sam. Sam knows. It’s not like he wants to turn it over. We need to just play collectively more efficient. I think when that happens, then the ball doesn’t become in jeopardy as much.”

Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown and threw the two picks. Moreover, he was sacked five times. Darnold has thrown five interceptions in three games this season, including a pair in a 33-31 loss at the Washington Commanders last month.

“Just got to continue to trust myself, trust my feet, trust what I’m seeing, which I’m doing. But, yeah, just got to be better taking care of the football,” Darnold said.

Both lost fumbles Sunday led to San Francisco touchdowns. In the second quarter, Emanuel Wilson lost the ball on the Seattle 11. It was recovered by Fred Warner and one play later Christian McCaffrey scored.

With 13 seconds left in the first half, George Holani lost the ball in the end zone and Gracen Halton recovered it for another Niners touchdown.

The defending Super Bowl champions don’t have much time to work out the wrinkles. They visit the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Thursday night.

“We got a tough, connected, great group. We got the capacity to be a really good football team, but right now we’re not doing the things to become a great team, so let’s go do those things, and let’s go through it, let’s attack it, and figure out ways to get better, and let’s do it in a hurry because we play pretty soon,” Macdonald said.

What’s working

Jaxon Smith-Njigba still leads the league in total receiving yards (583) as well as touchdown receptions (7). He’s averaging 116.6 receiving yards a game.

Although he had an uncharacteristic drop on a long pass from Darnold late in the game against the Niners, Smith-Njigba caught five passes for 102 yards.

“We had the opportunity to go out there and win the game. I have to reel those ones in, and I know that,” Smith-Njigba said. “But we’ll keep pushing forward. Super proud of my team, of course, how we always come out there and fight.”

What needs help

The running game woes continue for the Seahawks. They had just 89 rushing yards against the Niners, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. The longest was Smith-Njigba’s 16-yard run. Overall, the Seahawks are averaging 106 yards on the ground per game, ranking 17th among NFL teams.

Rookie Jadarian Price remains out with a chest injury. There could be help on the way, with Zach Charbonnet back at practice after tearing his ACL last season. But Macdonald said he likely won’t be available for Thursday’s game.

Stock Up

A helmetless Ernest Jones IV kept his cool when Dre Greenlaw head-butted Jones with his helmet in the second quarter. Jones finished with nine tackles and a sack.

Greenlaw was ejected and on Monday was suspended for one game.

Asked about how much restraint it took to not re-engage with Greenlaw, Jones replied, “A lot, man.”

Stock Down

The offensive line failed to protect Darnold, who was sacked five times, and also fell short in creating holes for the running backs.

Injuries

Drake Thomas briefly left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury but returned. Leonard Williams played despite a low ankle sprain that kept him out of practice for two days last week.

Key Number

5 — Jason Myers made all five of his field goal attempts Sunday, all from more than 40 yards out.

Next steps

The Seahawks have a short turnaround before visiting the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer