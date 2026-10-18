Star Rams CB Trent McDuffie inactive vs Cardinals after injury during practice

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie will not play against Arizona on Sunday after injuring his groin during practice.

The Rams (2-3) listed McDuffie as inactive for their divisional meeting with the Cardinals.

McDuffie got hurt during practice Thursday, and he missed Friday’s workout. The Rams elected to hold out their top defensive back for the first time since they acquired him last spring in a trade for four draft picks before signing him to a four-year, $124 million contract extension.

McDuffie has been outstanding during the Rams’ mediocre start to the season, recording 16 tackles and one interception while largely shutting down every receiver lined up across from him.

Josh Wallace is likely to get extensive playing time in McDuffie’s absence. Safety Kam Curl is active to face the Cardinals despite injuring his ankle during practice.

The Rams also activated rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost off injured reserve ahead of his NFL debut. Los Angeles is facing the Cardinals without starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is suspended for striking Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb well after Los Angeles’ loss to Buffalo last Monday night.

The Cardinals are without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, the third overall pick in last spring’s draft, because of an ankle injury.

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