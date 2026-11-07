Byrum Brown’s 300 yards of total offense power Auburn in 26-23 victory over Arkansas

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw for 180 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another 120 yards as Auburn defeated Arkansas 26-23 on Saturday.

After a slow first half, Auburn (5-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) used the momentum of a field goal right before halftime to score 23 points in the second half.

A trio of Auburn receivers stepped up for the Tigers as Keshaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod, and Christian Neptune each had at least five catches, with Singleton and Nimrod finding the end zone. Singleton led with six catches and 58 yards.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson improved as the game progressed, going 14 for 30 with 188 yards. He threw for 123 yards in the second half and a fourth-quarter touchdown to tie the game at 23. However, his negative 20 yards on the ground ruined the momentum for Arkansas in the second half. Jackson was aided, however, by the running game as the Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5) ran for 179, 74 more than their season average.

The takeaway

Arkansas: The Razorbacks’ running game got back on track. They entered Jordan-Hare Stadium ranked last in the SEC in rushing yards per game, averaging 105 yards per game this season. Arkansas rushed for more than that in the first half, as Sutton Smith’s 65-yard run boosted led to 111 rushing yards before halftime. They finished with a total of 184 yards on the ground.

Auburn: Injuries along the defensive front seven plagued the Tigers as Demarcus Riddick, Cody Sigler, and several others were injured throughout the game. Freshman linebacker Shadarius Toodle stepped up in the absence of Riddick with nine tackles, three sacks, and four tackles for loss.

Up next

Auburn will play on the road next Saturday against Mississippi State.

Arkansas will host No. 21 South Carolina next Saturday. ___

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By HAMPTON LANE

Associated Press