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Myles Garrett makes return to Rams lineup

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By AP News
Rams Injuries Football

Rams Injuries Football

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LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett is set to make his return to the lineup on Sunday, as he is active for the team’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The star defender has missed the past seven games with a knee injury. He’s played just one game this season for the Rams, the season opener against the 49ers in Australia. He made zero tackles in that game.

The Rams (4-4) acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns over the summer via trade, as the two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year arrived to provide a boost to Los Angeles’ pass rush.

A 10-year veteran, Garrett is now back from the longest absence of his NFL career. He’s set to face a Commanders team that is coming off a win against the Eagles on Sunday night.

Los Angeles will now have its long-awaited defensive line that includes Aaron Donald and Byron Young. The team has 12 sacks entering Week 9.

Garrett’s addition to the lineup will aid a Rams defense, which just lost Jaylen Watson for the reminder of the season with a shoulder injury.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ANDREW GILLIS
AP Sports Writer

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