OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey apologized Wednesday after mentioning “criminals” on his podcast while discussing what Baltimore is the best at making — comments that eventually drew a rebuke from the mayor of the city.

“They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on the show. “Yeah no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

Shortly after those comments went viral, the Ravens held their usual open locker room Wednesday. Humphrey, a 10-year veteran who has played his whole career with Baltimore, spoke to reporters.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “I’ve been here my whole career, I’ve spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and just like to apologize for those comments.”

Mayor Brandon Scott later responded.

“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough. Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper,” Scott said in a statement on social media. “I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way.

“They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world. I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made.”

Coach Jesse Minter was asked if he’d spoken to Humphrey about the matter.

“I have conversations about stuff like that all the time,” he said. “Those will remain private.”

Minter did offer his own assessment of Baltimore.

“Just speaking for myself, I love this city. I know what this city means to me and my family, and the opportunity that we’ve been granted here,” he said. “Take a lot of pride in being here, and having been here before and choosing to come back here, it’s a great city with a bunch of great people. We desperately want to represent this city the right way by how we play.”

Humphrey’s comments come at a time when patience is wearing thin among Baltimore fans. The Ravens may be on their way to a second straight disappointing season with quarterback Lamar Jackson injured. Baltimore has been particularly bad at home, dropping seven of its past eight games at M&T Bank Stadium, and Humphrey has become a target because of his issues in coverage.

“I try to play my best every Sunday,” he said. “That’s really all I can do.”

Humphrey said he’ll still keep doing the podcast.

“I love the city,” he said. “I think I’ve expressed this many times: I want to win in front of the fans, just because it’s not cheap to be in those seats.”

Also on Wednesday, receiver Zay Flowers spoke to reporters for the first time since his late fumble in Baltimore’s 23-20 loss Monday night to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Flowers has lost five fumbles in his four-year career, four in his past 21 games. He was blunt when asked what he needs to do to avoid those turnovers.

“Protect the ball,” he said.

Flowers has been one of the players most impacted by Jackson’s thumb injury. In his first three games this season, with Jackson mostly healthy, Flowers caught 18 passes for 352 yards. In six games since, he has 31 receptions for 336 yards.

The elusive Flowers is particularly dangerous after the catch, but it’s possible the constant attempt to create big plays is making him careless with the ball.

His fumble came around the Los Angeles 45-yard line with 2:03 remaining.

“That’s a drive we have to go and win the game on,” Flowers said. “We were just supposed to go get the win, or at least get a tie out of that, so yes I was super frustrated.”

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By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer