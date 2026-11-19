AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — San Francisco has a history with Mexico, having played there in 2022, while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has roots in the country.

Warner’s maternal grandfather was born in Mexico but died when Warner’s mother, Laura, was young. Although he never met his grandfather, Warner has spoken in the past about his connection to Mexican culture, including speaking Spanish in his childhood home.

San Francisco plays the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night, and Warner is excited to return.

“Super special,” he said after practice on Wednesday. “I remember that first time around, didn’t know what exactly what to expect, but I think that was my first time being out of the country and playing in a game of that magnitude.”

Warner attended a World Cup game at Estadio Azteca last summer and found the atmosphere electric.

“That was elite,” said Warner, who leads the team in tackles with 88. “Soccer, or football as they call it, the World Cup, representing your home country, that is a whole different animal. The NFL obviously is elite as well, but that was that was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

San Francisco beat Arizona 38-10 in Mexico City on Nov. 21, 2022, and the team is following the same blueprint to prepare for Sunday night’s game. After beating Dallas last Sunday, the 49ers flew to Colorado so they could practice at the Air Force Academy, where the 7,258-foot elevation is nearly equal to Mexico City, hoping to gain an advantage for the NFL’s final international game of 2026.

They hope some things are different from four years ago.

“Usually our last bus of players gets three hours before the game, and they got lost somehow on the way to the stadium,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They didn’t get there until an hour and 15 minutes before the game, and had like 12 starters on it. So that was somewhat stressful, but it didn’t affect us.

“After the game it took us about 10 hours to get out of there, just because we had to wait through customs for the Cardinals to go first, so we got back the next Tuesday morning at like 9 a.m. because we played on a Monday night. The stadium was awesome. The atmosphere is great. It was a really cool place to play football.”

Evans could return to practice soon and other injury news

Wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice Wednesday but has not been ruled out for Sunday night, Shanahan said. Evans, who has missed the last three games with Achilles tendinitis, is third on the team in catches (39) and receiving yards (420) despite playing in just six of nine games.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to go (Thursday),” Shanahan said. “I’m not sure yet, but taking it day by day right now.”

Evans did some work with two coaches in pre-practice warmups, lightly jogging while catching passes near the sideline on a windy afternoon.

Evans, in his first season with San Francisco, has made an impact when available, most notably his seven catches for 113 yards and a score in a Week 5 win at Seattle despite playing with a rib injury.

Shanahan was asked if Evans’ presence in Colorado means there’s hope he can play Sunday night.

“Haven’t thought about that,” he said. “Maybe, but he does have a chance. But, if he didn’t, probably still would’ve brought him.”

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck) also did not practice but Shanahan said he is likely to practice Thursday. Cornerbacks Renardo Green (back) and Upton Stout (shoulder), safeties Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) and Siran Neal (foot) and defensive end Khalid Kareem (ankle) were limited.

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By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press