Nice fans boo team during seventh straight loss, players show support for injured teammates

NICE, France (AP) — Nice was booed on the field a week after its players were attacked by supporters.

The French team’s crisis on and off the pitch deepened as it lost 1-0 at home to Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday for a seventh straight loss across all competitions.

After last week’s defeat at Lorient, Nice players were confronted by a large number of their supporters when they returned to the club’s training and academy center.

Players and staff were reportedly assaulted and fans shouted insults and demanded greater commitment from the squad. Jérémie Boga and Terem Moffi took multiple blows, including to the head and groin.

Those two players were absent against Angers and their teammates took the field with the names of either Boga or Moffi on the backs of their jerseys instead of their own.

The jeers rang out right from the start.

Yassin Belkhdim scored for Angers in the 33rd minute and Nice’s hopes of ending its losing streak diminished early in the second half when Tom Louchet was sent off for a foul on Jacques Ekomié.

