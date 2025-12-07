Swiss racer Marco Odermatt takes lead after 1st GS run, goes for 2nd win at Beaver Creek in 4 days

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt of Switzerland had the fastest time in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom Sunday as he tries to win a second race on the Birds of Prey course in a four-day span.

After winning Thursday’s downhill, Odermatt found more speed through the tricky GS setup and finished in 1 minute, 8.80 seconds. He has a margin of 0.86 seconds over both Brazilian racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen, who finished with an identical time.

There are four racers within a second of Odermatt, including teammate Thomas Tumler, the defending GS champion at Beaver Creek. It’s Tumler’s only win on the World Cup circuit.

Odermatt is looking to get back on track in the GS after falling in the first run at Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Nov. 28. It ended a streak of eight straight World Cup podium finishes in the GS.

American racer River Radamus finished 18th to earn a second run. He was 1.78 seconds behind Odermatt’s time. Radamus’ teammates, George Steffey (25th) and Ryder Sarchett (28th), also earned a second run.

The men’s circuit moves to Val d’Isere, France, next weekend for a giant slalom and slalom.

___

