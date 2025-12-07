Dortmund beats Hoffenheim 2-0 to cement third spot in Bundesliga

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund cemented third place in the Bundesliga with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Julian Brandt set the home side on its way shortly before halftime. Nico Schlotterbeck doubled Dortmund’s lead with a fierce shot that swerved into the bottom corner in the 60th minute.

Dortmund moved back to a point behind second-placed Leipzig, which demolished Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 on Saturday.

League leader Bayern Munich, which thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 on Saturday, has an eight-point advantage over Leipzig.

Hoffenheim would have leapfrogged Dortmund with a win but remained fifth, five points below its opponent.

At the other end of the table, Hamburg moved away from the relegation zone as substitute Yussuf Poulsen scored two minutes after coming off the bench to snatch a 3-2 comeback victory over Werder Bremen.

