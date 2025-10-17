Markanich and Minnesota United visit the LA Galaxy

Minnesota United FC (16-7-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (6-18-9, 15th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +151, Los Angeles +154, Draw +261; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Markanich leads Minnesota United into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after a two-goal performance against Sporting Kansas City.

The Galaxy are 5-13-9 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a -21 goal differential, scoring 44 goals while giving up 65.

United is 13-6-8 against Western Conference teams. United is 9-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Paintsil has nine goals and two assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kelvin Yeboah has nine goals for United. Markanich has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

United: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Harbor Miller (injured), Ruben Ramos (injured), Lucas Sanabria (injured), Julian Aude (injured), Joseph Paintsil (injured), Christian Ramirez (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

United: Kelvin Yeboah (injured), Carlos Harvey (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press