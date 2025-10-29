Skip to main content
Alonso Martínez scores in the 34th minute and NYCFC beats Charlotte 1-0 to begin best-of-3 series

Sponsored by:
By AP News
MLS New York City Charlotte Soccer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored in the 34th minute to end a three-match scoreless run and New York City FC beat Charlotte 1-0 on Tuesday night to begin a best-of-three series.

New York City became the first away team to win in the 2025 MLS playoffs after the first eight squads lost. NYCFC will host Charlotte on Saturday in Game 2.

Martínez, who had 17 goals during the regular season, collected a headed pass from Andrés Perea and dribbled to the top of the 18-yard box before slicing through Charlotte’s backline for a calm shot under Kristijan Kahlina.

Matt Freese, who had eight clean sheets during the regular season, made four saves.

Charlotte was without forward Wilfried Zaha due to a red card suspension.

