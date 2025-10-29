Son Heung-Min earning $11.15 million in deal with Los Angeles FC

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min tops Major League Soccer’s summer signings with a salary of $10,368,750 and total compensation of $11,152,852, becoming the second-highest-paid player behind Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.

Son joined LAFC in August after more than a decade at Tottenham and scored nine goals in 10 MLS matches.

Messi receives a $12 million salary and has $20,446,667 in total compensation from Inter Miami. Those figures cover what Messi receives from his initial MLS deal, which runs through the 2025 season, including any marketing bonus and agent’s fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses.

Miami said last week Messi had agreed to a new deal through 2028.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s new Miami teammate, has a $1.5 million salary and $3,619,320 in total compensation.

Other notable additions to the league during the summer signing window included San Diego winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano ($6 million/$7,633,333), Chicago winger Jonathan Bamba ($5 million/$5,581,806), Charlotte winger Wilfried Zaha ($2,666,667/$2,751,667), Vancouver midfielder Thomas Müller ($1,284,456/$1,436,956), Columbus forward Wessam Abou Ali ($1.8 million/$2,157,375) and Philadelphia forward Milan Iloski ($500,000/$552,569).

___

