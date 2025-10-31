Predators bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Flames

Calgary Flames (2-8-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-6-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames after losing three games in a row.

Nashville has a 3-3-1 record in home games and a 4-6-2 record overall. The Predators have a -13 scoring differential, with 28 total goals scored and 41 given up.

Calgary has a 1-5-1 record on the road and a 2-8-2 record overall. The Flames are third in NHL play serving 11.9 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Haula has two goals and five assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Morgan Frost has two goals and five assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flames: 1-7-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, five penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press