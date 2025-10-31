Munich set to host Champions League final in 2028. Wembley and Camp Nou compete for 2029 final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Bayern Munich’s stadium is set to host another Champions League final in 2028, and staging the 2029 final is a contest between Wembley Stadium in London and Barcelona’s renovated Camp Nou.

UEFA confirmed Friday the list of interested bidders from among its member associations, suggesting a long-speculated final in New York will not happen until at least 2030.

“The declarations of interest are not binding, and the final proposals must be delivered with the bid dossiers by June 10,” UEFA said in a statement.

Munich hosted the final last season and Wembley staged the previous final in 2024. Barcelona has not been the final venue since 1999.

The UEFA executive committee is due to decide next September on hosts for all club competitions’ finals in 2028 and 2029.

The Champions League final this season is at the Puskas Arena in Budapest — with a new early evening kickoff time in Europe — and the 2027 final is at Atletico Madrid’s stadium.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer