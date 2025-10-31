Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Guirassy strikes to sent Dortmund past Augsburg and into second in the Bundesliga

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Germany Soccer

Germany Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy returned to goal-scoring form as Borussia Dortmund won at Augsburg 1-0 and moved into second place in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Guirassy got the only goal seven minutes before halftime when he gathered a loose ball on the edge of the box and calmly slotted it under the goalkeeper.

After scoring four times in his first three league matches, the Guinea international failed to hit the net in the next four games but Friday’s effort took him into second place in the Bundesliga scoring chart behind only Harry Kane.

It marked a timely return to form ahead of next week’s visit to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Named last week as one of 10 contenders for African player of the year, Guirassy scored 21 Bundesliga goals last season and finished joint-top scorer in last season’s Champions League.

Although both sides had chances after the break on a chilly night in Bavaria, they could not add to the score in a game that featured only two shots on target in the whole 90 minutes.

Dortmund was four points behind leader Bayern Munich, which has a game in hand.

Augsburg was 15th after its third consecutive defeat.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.