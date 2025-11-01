Austin hosts Los Angeles FC in Western Conference semifinals

Los Angeles FC (17-8-9, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Austin FC (13-13-8, seventh in the Conference during the regular season)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -115, Austin FC +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference semifinals.

Austin is 11-12-6 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 6-1-1 record in games it scores two goals.

LAFC is 14-8-7 against Western Conference teams. LAFC has a +25 goal differential, scoring 65 goals while allowing 40.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting this season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Wolff has seven goals and nine assists for Austin. Myrto Uzuni has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has 25 goals and nine assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-6-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

LAFC: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: None listed.

LAFC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press