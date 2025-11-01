Skip to main content
Erling Haaland dresses as the Joker for Halloween prank in Manchester

By AP News
Britain Soccer Premier League

Britain Soccer Premier League

Photo Icon View Photos

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland looked the part as the Joker, but he probably won’t take home any awards for his acting.

Even in makeup and green hair, Haaland wasn’t fooling anyone as he visited a couple of Manchester-area stores in a Halloween prank.

“Are you the Man City boy?” one man asked when Haaland approached him as a gas station.

The Norway international documented the adventure on his YouTube channel. At one store, he bought diapers and a pack of Premier League trading cards — he’s featured on the packaging.

In the video with girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen, he said it was “the night before Halloween, so we’re going to dress up a little bit.”

“I’ve never dressed up as a character before, it’s the first time,” Haaland said as a makeup artist attached scars to his face to transform him into the fictional supervillain.

Haaland then walks to a wall mirror for a closer look, says “that looks sick!” and laughs diabolically.

The 25-year-old Haaland, who leads the Premier League with 11 goals, should be back to spooking defenders this weekend.

On Friday, City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Haaland is ready to play against Bournemouth on Sunday. He had missed a midweek game against Swansea.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

