Canucks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Vancouver Canucks (8-9-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -171, Canucks +143; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks head into the matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning after losing three in a row.

Tampa Bay has a 9-6-2 record overall and a 4-4-0 record on its home ice. The Lightning have allowed 49 goals while scoring 52 for a +3 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 5-4-1 record on the road and an 8-9-2 record overall. The Canucks have a 7-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Cirelli has seven goals and four assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 11 goals and one assist for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press