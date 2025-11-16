Wild and Golden Knights face off in Western Conference play

Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (8-7-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -126, Wild +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice in Western Conference action.

Minnesota is 8-7-4 overall and 5-3-3 at home. The Wild have gone 1-1-4 in games decided by a goal.

Vegas is 8-4-5 overall and 4-1-2 in road games. The Golden Knights are 1-2-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 10 goals and three assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press