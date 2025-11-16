Buffalo in action against Edmonton after overtime victory

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-8-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime.

Buffalo has a 6-8-4 record overall and a 5-3-2 record on its home ice. The Sabres have a -14 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 64 given up.

Edmonton has a 9-7-4 record overall and a 4-6-2 record in road games. The Oilers have a -6 scoring differential, with 62 total goals scored and 68 allowed.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored six goals with nine assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has nine goals and 21 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored six goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-4-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press