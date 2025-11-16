Shaw scores in Gotham’s 1-0 win over Pride to reach NWSL championship

Jaedyn Shaw scored with practically the last kick of the game and Gotham beat the Orlando Pride 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game.

Shaw’s match-winning goal came in the seventh minute of stoppage time. From the edge of the box, the 20-year-old curled a free-kick into the box. The ball took a bounce right in front of Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and then nestled into the corner.

“I just knew that I had prepared myself for that moment, I have been working tirelessly on my free kicks,” Shaw said. “I live for these moments.”

With the win, Gotham will take on the Washington Spirit in the NWSL final on Saturday in San Jose, California. The Spirit downed the Portland Thorns 2-0 in the other semifinal Saturday.

It will be Gotham’s second NWSL final appearance, having lifted the trophy in 2023. The Pride are the reigning NWSL champions and were aiming to become the first NWSL team to successfully defend their title since 2019.

In front of 15,714 fans in Orlando, the Pride started the brighter of the two sides.

Pride forward Lizbeth Ovalle was at the heart of the action in the first half. The Mexican international saw a close-range shot from six yards out saved by Ann-Katrin Berger in the fifth minute. In the 33rd, the ball skidded off her shin and went wide when she was two yards out. In a battle of two defensive teams, Gotham attempted just two shots in the box during the match. Shaw’s goal was Gotham’s only shot on target.

With the very last attack of the game, Pride defender Oihane Hernandez sent a header towards the top corner but Berger was able to dive backwards and tip it over the bar in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

By THEO LLOYD-HUGHES

Associated Press