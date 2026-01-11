Maple Leafs take win streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-4-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 19-0-2 in home games and 33-4-7 overall. The Avalanche are 19-2-4 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Toronto has a 22-15-7 record overall and a 6-10-2 record in road games. The Maple Leafs have scored 148 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 20 goals and 34 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 16 goals and 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored seven goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press