Sharks host the Golden Knights on 3-game win streak

Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-18-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -170, Sharks +142; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose has a 23-18-3 record overall and a 7-6-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have a 21-6-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas is 20-11-12 overall with a 5-2-4 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are 3-4-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 7-2 in the previous matchup. Mitchell Marner led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has scored 24 goals with 46 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Marner has 10 goals and 36 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored eight goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press