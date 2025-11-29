Utah tries to stop road losing streak, faces St. Louis

Utah Mammoth (12-10-3, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-10-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -114, Mammoth -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth will try to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play and an 8-10-7 record overall. The Blues have allowed 89 goals while scoring 67 for a -22 scoring differential.

Utah is 5-3-0 against the Central Division and 12-10-3 overall. The Mammoth have a 5-2-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won the previous matchup 7-4. Logan Cooley scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored four goals with 11 assists for the Blues. Cam Fowler has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. John Marino has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-2-5, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Mammoth: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press