Wild in action against the Sabres following shootout victory

Buffalo Sabres (9-11-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-7-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -153, Sabres +128; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout.

Minnesota is 14-7-4 overall and 8-3-3 in home games. The Wild have a 3-1-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo is 9-11-4 overall and 1-6-2 in road games. The Sabres have allowed 84 goals while scoring 72 for a -12 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has eight goals and 12 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 12 goals and nine assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored three goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 9-0-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press