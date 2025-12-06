Inter beats Como 4-0 to move atop Serie A. Fiorentina remains winless

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan impressed in a 4-0 win over big-spending Como and moved atop Serie A on Saturday.

Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu and Carlos Augusto scored at the San Siro.

Inter was two points ahead of city rival AC Milan and defending champion Napoli.

Napoli hosts Juventus and former coach Luciano Spalletti on Sunday and Milan visits Torino on Monday.

Como remained sixth.

Earlier, Sassuolo came back from a goal down to beat winless Fiorentina 3-1 with scores from Cristian Volpato, Tarik Muharemović and Ismael Koné.

Fiorentina has 25 points fewer than it did at this point a year ago. The Viola already made a coaching change last month by hiring Paolo Vanoli to replace the fired Stefano Pioli.

