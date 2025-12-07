Germany, Austria get World Cup luge wins. The circuit comes to Utah this weekend

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Austria’s Hannah Prock and Germany’s Merle Fraebel both won a pair of medals Sunday in World Cup luge races.

Prock won the women’s singles race with Fraebel finishing second. Austria’s Dorothea Schwarz took third for the first World Cup singles medal of her career.

In the team relay, Fraebel and Germany took the gold, with Prock and Austria placing second. Latvia was third, the only medal out of 15 awarded during the weekend that wasn’t won by either Germany or Austria.

USA Luge did not compete in Winterberg, opting instead to stay home and prepare for World Cups over the next two weeks on their tracks in Park City, Utah, and Lake Placid, New York. This weekend’s races are not part of the Olympic qualifying system, another reason why the Americans opted to pass.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup racing resumes Saturday and Sunday at Lillehammer, Norway.

Skeleton: Men’s, women’s and mixed team races on Friday at Lillehammer, Norway.

Luge: World Cup racing resumes Friday and Saturday at Park City, Utah.

