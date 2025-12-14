Johannes Lochner stays hot, Germans sweep 2 World Cup bobsled races in Lillehammer

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Johannes Lochner’s retirement season is shaping up to be his best.

Lochner — who will end his career after the Olympics in February — won a World Cup four-man bobsled race for the second consecutive day on Sunday, leading another German sweep of the medals in that event.

Lochner’s team was first, Adam Ammour drove to second and Francesco Friedrich crossed the line in third.

The Germans have finished 1-2-3 in four of the six men’s bobsled races this season — four of them four-man events, two of them two-man events — and have collected 16 of a possible 18 medals to this point. Lochner has won five of those six races.

Kris Horn was the top U.S. four-man driver on Sunday, finishing sixth.

Germany also swept the medals in a two-woman race, with Laura Nolte winning, Kim Kalicki second and Lisa Buckwitz third. Kaysha Love was fourth for the U.S., one spot ahead of Kaillie Humphries Armbruster.

Up next

Bobsled: Women’s monobob and two-man races Saturday at Sigulda, Latvia.

Skeleton: Women’s World Cup race Thursday at Sigulda.

Luge: Men’s doubles, women’s doubles and women’s singles races Friday at Lake Placid, New York.

