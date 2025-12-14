No trophy for Nancy as Celtic falls to shock defeat to St. Mirren in Scottish League Cup final

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic fell to a stunning 3-1 loss to St. Mirren in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

New Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy missed the chance to win his first trophy with the Scottish giant, having only been hired at the start of the month.

But a troubled season for Celtic got worse as Jonah Ayunga scored twice in the second half at Hampden Park to lift the trophy.

Marcus Fraser put St. Mirren ahead in the second minute, but Reo Hatate equalized in the 23rd. Ayunga struck in the 64th and 76th to seal a major upset.

Nancy joined Celtic from Columbus Crew after a difficult start to the campaign for the defending Scottish Premiership champion.

Former manager Brendan Rodgers resigned in October with Celtic eight points adrift of league leader Hearts at the time. Celtic was also knocked out of the Champions League by Kazakhstan minnow Kairat Almaty.

Former manager Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney were put in temporary charge before Nancy was hired.

Celtic was defending its trophy in the League Cup, having won it for a 22nd time last season.

