Predators and Maple Leafs meet for non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-13-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (13-16-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville has a 13-16-4 record overall and an 8-9-2 record in home games. The Predators rank ninth in NHL play with 134 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Toronto has a 5-8-0 record on the road and a 15-13-5 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a -2 scoring differential, with 105 total goals scored and 107 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 7-4 in the previous matchup. Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored 10 goals with 17 assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Matthews has 14 goals and eight assists for the Maple Leafs. Dakota Joshua has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press