Golden Knights play the Sharks on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (17-16-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (16-8-10, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights aim to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas has a 16-8-10 record overall and a 4-2-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have gone 15-3-6 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose has a 4-5-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 17-16-3 record overall. The Sharks have a -15 scoring differential, with 106 total goals scored and 121 allowed.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Tomas Hertl led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 15 goals and eight assists for the Golden Knights. Hertl has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 18 goals and 36 assists for the Sharks. Collin Graf has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press