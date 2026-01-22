Devils aim to keep road win streak alive in matchup with the Canucks

New Jersey Devils (26-22-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-28-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Vancouver Canucks aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Vancouver is 5-14-3 in home games and 17-28-5 overall. The Canucks have a 6-10-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey has a 14-13-0 record on the road and a 26-22-2 record overall. The Devils have allowed 151 goals while scoring 128 for a -23 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press