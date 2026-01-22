Leaders Aston Villa, Lyon and Midtjylland aim for away wins in Europa League

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Europa League returns after a break with a leading trio of Aston Villa, Lyon and Midtjylland seeking away wins to close on automatic qualification to the round of 16 on Thursday.

The three are tied on points from five wins and a loss with two games to go in the league phase. Like in the Champions League, the top eight finishers advance automatically after eight rounds.

Villa may have the toughest encounter by traveling to Istanbul to meet Fenerbahce that is near to the top eight spots in 12th. The unlikely title challenger in the Premier League will miss injured captain John McGinn as it hopes to recover from a surprise 1-0 defeat to Everton at Villa Park on Sunday, a first home loss since Aug. 31.

Lyon plays Young Boys in Bern while Midtjylland is at Norwegian side Brann in Bergen. The hosts are 21st and 22nd in the table, respectively.

The teams placed from nine to 24 enter a two-leg playoff to progress.

Among other matches, Nottingham Forest at 11th is away at seventh-placed Braga while Roma (10th) and Stuttgart (ninth) who are tied on points meet at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

