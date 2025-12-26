Skip to main content
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

By AP News

San Jose Sharks (17-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-18-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -151, Sharks +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has a 15-18-3 record overall and a 3-3-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks have a -22 scoring differential, with 100 total goals scored and 122 allowed.

San Jose is 4-6-2 against the Pacific Division and 17-17-3 overall. The Sharks have a 15-5-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland has scored seven goals with 13 assists for the Canucks. Filip Hronek has four assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 19 goals and 36 assists for the Sharks. Collin Graf has scored seven goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

