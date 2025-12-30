Wild aim to keep road win streak going in game against the Sharks

Minnesota Wild (24-10-6, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-17-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the San Jose Sharks looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

San Jose is 19-17-3 overall and 10-7-3 in home games. The Sharks have gone 17-5-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota has an 11-6-1 record on the road and a 24-10-6 record overall. The Wild have a +20 scoring differential, with 123 total goals scored and 103 given up.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has seven goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 23 goals and 24 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored nine goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press