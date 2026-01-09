Pittsburgh looks to keep win streak going, hosts Calgary

Calgary Flames (18-22-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Calgary Flames as winners of six games in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 21-12-9 record overall and a 10-6-5 record in home games. The Penguins are 21-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Calgary has an 18-22-4 record overall and a 6-15-2 record in road games. The Flames have a 7-9-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has eight goals and 24 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press